Rudman Errol M Invests $2.40 Million in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Rudman Errol M bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

NASDAQ FB opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 263,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $45,853,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total value of $10,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,049,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,883,890. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

