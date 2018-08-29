Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Rudolph Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.71%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard B. Rogoff sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $104,373.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 311,591 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.