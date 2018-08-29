Ruff Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Ruff has a total market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $807,658.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00280001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00158302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036077 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,800,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

