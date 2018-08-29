Runners (RUNNERS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Runners has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $9.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Runners has traded 112.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Runners alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000660 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Runners Profile

RUNNERS is a coin. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin. Runners’ official website is runners.cash.

Buying and Selling Runners

Runners can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.