Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.80 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $156.83 and a 12-month high of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

