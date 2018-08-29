Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1,804.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,217,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,400,000 after purchasing an additional 770,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 575,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 499,469 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,499,000 after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $23,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,719,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,910,000 after purchasing an additional 185,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Ryanair had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

