Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

