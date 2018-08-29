salesforce.com (CRM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.125-13.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.13 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.49-0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.65.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,507. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 343.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.11 per share, for a total transaction of $828,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,644.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $1,293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 539,485 shares worth $75,770,040. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

