salesforce.com (CRM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.355-3.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.02, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $41,216.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 539,485 shares worth $75,770,040. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

