Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Director Sells $96,197.50 in Stock

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Director John Bierbusse sold 875 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $96,197.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Stephens raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 89.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 346.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

