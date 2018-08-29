Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) and Simmons First National (SFNC) Financial Analysis

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SFNC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $246.04 million 5.62 $53.20 million $2.54 15.32 Simmons First National $533.77 million 5.33 $92.94 million $1.71 18.01

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 22.29% 10.53% 1.24% Simmons First National 21.66% 9.32% 1.26%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segment's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 42 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 200 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

