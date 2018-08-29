Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,866,000 after acquiring an additional 192,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after acquiring an additional 199,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,801,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.