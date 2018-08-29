SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,383 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SCANA were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 1,477.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after buying an additional 1,390,379 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,229,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 41,942 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCG opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $60.77.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.45 million. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. SCANA’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SCANA Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCG. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho cut SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital cut SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

