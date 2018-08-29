ScanSource (SCSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,338 shares of company stock worth $830,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

