ScanSource (SCSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million – $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $975.90 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of SCSC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,338 shares of company stock worth $830,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

