Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,703,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,178,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

