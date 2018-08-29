Scholar Rock (SRRK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.85). research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $604,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

