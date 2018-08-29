Scholastic Corp (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of SCHL opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $769,196.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $1,953,703. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

