Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,893 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $47,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,673.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

