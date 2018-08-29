Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $46,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,291,000 after buying an additional 262,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,493,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,198,000 after buying an additional 185,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $152,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,779,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,806,000 after purchasing an additional 119,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,075,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

