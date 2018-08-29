Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $45.72 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of East West Bancorp worth $45,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $410,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,062 shares of company stock worth $4,829,723. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

