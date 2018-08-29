Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 79,353 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,593,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $975,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 47.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,378 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $78,512,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $77,254,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 509.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 119.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,928,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,097 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $316.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

