Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,938 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

