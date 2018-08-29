Scorecoin Market Cap Reaches $106,974.00 (SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Scorecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorecoin has a market capitalization of $106,974.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002798 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003663 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Scorecoin Profile

SCORE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark. The official website for Scorecoin is scorecoin.net.

