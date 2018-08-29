Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stake Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,532,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105,559 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.37% of Sealed Air worth $362,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,449.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEE opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Sealed Air declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

