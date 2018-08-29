Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) CFO Sells $402,846.21 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $402,846.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,584. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 35.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

