Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.01 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $118,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

