Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

