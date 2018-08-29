Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

