Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 13,800 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

