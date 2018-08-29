Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,050 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Imperva were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMPV. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,682,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 424,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,482,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 2,341.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 389,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 375,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter.

IMPV stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Imperva Inc has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Imperva Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperva from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Imperva Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

