Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,763 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $586,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $406,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,482,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,759,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,513. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

