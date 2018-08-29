Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,575 Shares of Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Universal Display worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Universal Display by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 71,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

