Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.