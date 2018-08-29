Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 180,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

