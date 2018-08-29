Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $230.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $151.46 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

