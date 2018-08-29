SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 174,727 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,848,000 after purchasing an additional 377,191 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,971,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.