SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,074,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 263,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 167,678 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,986,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,559,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $29,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

DIN opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $184.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.72%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

