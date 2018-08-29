SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 361.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

