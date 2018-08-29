Shineco (TYHT) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shineco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4947186676795 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:TYHT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

