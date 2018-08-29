Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Ship Finance International also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 35.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 1,181,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

