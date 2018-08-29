Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $268.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY19 guidance to $2.07-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $39.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.