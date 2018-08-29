Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.016-1.020 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SCVL opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $268.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

