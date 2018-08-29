Short Interest in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Expands By 100.8%

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,212 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the July 31st total of 571,920 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Acacia Research will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 49.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acacia Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

