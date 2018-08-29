Short Interest in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Declines By 27.7%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,286,694 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 3,163,532 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,162,493 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,546.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

PFF opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

