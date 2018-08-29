Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBGL. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sibanye Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sibanye Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

SBGL stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -0.12. Sibanye Gold has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 119.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 604.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

