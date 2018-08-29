Sibanye Gold (SBGL) vs. Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sibanye Gold (NYSE: FSM) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 24.48% 8.57% 6.95%

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Gold has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $3.45 billion 0.16 -$334.13 million ($0.04) -57.25 Fortuna Silver Mines $268.11 million 2.72 $66.30 million $0.31 14.71

Fortuna Silver Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sibanye Gold and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 1 2 2 0 2.20 Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Sibanye Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold doré; recycles PGMs from catalytic materials and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Westonaria, South Africa.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. It also develops the Lindero gold project located in northern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

