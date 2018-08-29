Siemens (SIE) Given a €124.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €124.00 ($144.19) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIE. Independent Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.00 ($151.16).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €113.70 ($132.21) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.