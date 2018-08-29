Siemens (SIE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.90 ($151.05).

Siemens stock opened at €113.32 ($131.77) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

