Sientra Inc (SIEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sientra by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,958,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,246,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.